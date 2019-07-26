Dubai-bound Flight Delayed by 2 Hours at Chennai Airport After Passenger Falls Sick

Chennai: A Dubai-bound flight with over 400 passengers on board suffered a two-hour delay after a passenger complained of breathing problems and the aircraft was towed back to the bay, an airport official said here Friday.

The flight, with 428 passengers and crew, made a 'ramp return' after the passenger complained of "breathing problem" when the aircraft was on the runway, airport sources told PTI.

"Before take off, the aircraft returned to the bay and the passenger was escorted out for providing medical assistance", the official said.

The plane later resumed its onward journey after a two-hour delay, he said.