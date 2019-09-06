Dubai Court Charges Pakistani Delivery Worker for Molesting 12-yr-old Indian Girl
The Pakistani national, however, denied the accusation in the Dubai Court of First Instance, it said. The incident was reported at the Al Rafaa police station.
Representative image.
Dubai: A Pakistani man has been charged by a Dubai court for molesting a minor Indian girl inside the elevator of a residential building, a media report said.
According to the prosecutors on Thursday, the 35-year-old man, who was a delivery worker by profession, inappropriately touched the 12-year-old Indian girl inside the residential building's lift on June 16 while on his way to drop a package, the Khaleej Times reported.
During the probe, a 34-year-old Indian housewife said the girl came to her house for their usual private tutorial session in mathematics.
"She had to go back to her place to bring some papers she had forgotten. However, when she came back, she looked pale and she was crying and shaking," the report quoted the woman as saying.
The girl then told her how the delivery worker walked inside the lift and groped her while asking about a certain address.
The woman then requested a neighbour to check the surveillance cameras in the security guard's room.
The CCTV footage showed the man heading to the fifth floor to drop a package. But he changed his way and followed the girl without delivering it.
The man was subsequently arrested and produced before the court.
He will be sentenced on September 16.
