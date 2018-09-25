English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dubai Court Slaps 30-year-old Indian Man with Molestation Charges for Groping Woman
The prosecutors accused the 30-year-old man of inappropriately touching the 25-year-old Filipina woman and then fleeing the scene. The accused did not just ignore her screams for help but also laughed and continued his way.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Dubai: An Indian youth has been slapped with molestation charges by a Dubai court after he allegedly groped a woman while she was walking late at night, according to a media report.
The man, a driver by profession, denied the charge, claiming that he touched the woman by mistake, the Khaleej Times reported.
The prosecutors accused the 30-year-old man of inappropriately touching the Filipina woman and then fleeing the scene.
The case was registered at the Bur Dubai police station.
The complainant, a 25-year-old waitress, told the prosecution that she did not know the suspect prior to the incident.
"It was at 1:20 am on August 3. I was near a restaurant and was about to go to a supermarket. My friend was with me. There were a group of five to six men who were coming in the opposite way. One of them groped me intentionally. I yelled at him but he then replied in a very abusive and vulgar manner," the woman was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.
He did not just ignore her screams for help but also laughed and continued his way, she said, adding, "I followed them and kept screaming until an African man came and restrained the defendant."
The woman said she had no idea about what could have prompted the accused into that behaviour as she did not encourage or provoke him in any way.
A ruling will be pronounced on October 11.
The man, a driver by profession, denied the charge, claiming that he touched the woman by mistake, the Khaleej Times reported.
The prosecutors accused the 30-year-old man of inappropriately touching the Filipina woman and then fleeing the scene.
The case was registered at the Bur Dubai police station.
The complainant, a 25-year-old waitress, told the prosecution that she did not know the suspect prior to the incident.
"It was at 1:20 am on August 3. I was near a restaurant and was about to go to a supermarket. My friend was with me. There were a group of five to six men who were coming in the opposite way. One of them groped me intentionally. I yelled at him but he then replied in a very abusive and vulgar manner," the woman was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.
He did not just ignore her screams for help but also laughed and continued his way, she said, adding, "I followed them and kept screaming until an African man came and restrained the defendant."
The woman said she had no idea about what could have prompted the accused into that behaviour as she did not encourage or provoke him in any way.
A ruling will be pronounced on October 11.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Know Abhilash Tomy: The Naval Officer Rescued By French Ship
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Cricket Isn’t An Olympic Sport, Then Why Make It One?
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...