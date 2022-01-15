Dubai Electricity Authority Launches Nano Satellite To Support Digitisation

Dubai, Jan 14: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a nano satellite that would be used to improve the maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks, becoming the world’s first utilities and energy infrastructure company to come up with such an initiative. DEWA-SAT 1 is the first U3 nanosatellite launched into orbit as part of DEWA’s Space- programme and aims to improve the operations, maintenance, and planning of DEWA’s networks, increasing its efficiency and effectiveness. The result will be an improvement in reliability and efficiency as well as reduction in costs, improvement in asset utilisation and capacity building.

Importantly, thermal imaging devices specifically designed for electricity and water networks will also be deployed for solar power plants, with a specific focus on the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030 1. DEWASAT-1 was launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex (SLC-40) in Florida, USA. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA attended the launch along with officials from DEWA and NanoAvionics. Speaking at the event, he said that the successful launch of our nanosatellite represents another important milestone for DEWA and for the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030.

We designed and developed this satellite at our R& D Centre with the objective of maintaining and improving our utilities and energy infrastructure network. We have over 1 million customers who depend on us and with our stated aim of supporting Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050." .

