Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Dubai Returnee Detrained at Kalyan Railway Station Near Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Fears

He had returned to Mumbai on March 17 and would have needed home quarantine as part of protocol set in place for those coming back from a select group of countries.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Dubai Returnee Detrained at Kalyan Railway Station Near Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Fears
Image for representation: Passengers wearing protective face masks wait at a railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident was detrained at Kalyan railway station by patrolling security personnel on Saturday as a a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak as he had travelled to Dubai, an official said.

He had returned to Mumbai on March 17 and would have needed home quarantine as part of protocol set in place for those coming back from a select group of countries. The incident took place around 11.30 am on platform no 5-6 where long distance trains halt, an official said.

"During patrolling, Railway Protection Force staff S N Mundey found a passenger, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, with travel history to Dubai and who had came to Mumbai on March 17," he said.

"The man was made to alight the train and then sent to government-run Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. Authorities have been informed about the incident," he added.

