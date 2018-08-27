Is Dubai Ruler Taking a Dig at Modi Govt for Not Accepting UAE Aid for Kerala With This Tweet?

#علمتني_الحياة أن المسئولين نوعان .. النوع الأول هم مفاتيح الخير .. يحبون خدمة الناس .. سعادتهم في تسهيل حياة البشر .. وقيمتهم فيما يعطونه ويقدمونه.. وإنجازهم الحقيقي في تغيير الحياة للأفضل .. يفتحون الأبواب، ويقدمون الحلول.. ويسعون دائما لمنفعة الناس — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 26, 2018

والنوع الثاني.. مغاليق للخير .. يصعّبون اليسير .. ويقلّلون الكثير .. ويقترحون من الإجراءات ما يجعل حياة البشر أكثر مشقة .. سعادتهم في احتياج الناس لهم ووقوفهم بأبوابهم وعلى مكاتبهم ..

لا تنجح الدول والحكومات إلا إذا زاد النوع الأول على الثاني .. #علمتني_الحياة — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 26, 2018

Amid controversy over Centre saying no to UAE’s aid offer to flood-hit Kerala, a tweet by the Dubai ruler last night has become a talking point among social media users with many of them suspecting it to be a veiled attack on the government.Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, on Sunday posted two tweets in Arabic recounting his experiences on how an ideal ruler should be.“Life has taught me there are two types of officials, the first type are the keys of goodness, they like to serve people. They find happiness in facilitating human life and their value is in what they give, their real achievement is changing life for the better and opening the doors, they offer solutions, and they always seek the benefit of people,” Al Maktoum wrote on twitter.In the second tweet, he said, “The second type of rulers are those who stop the good things and make human life more difficult, They find happiness seeing people standing by their doors.”The ruler ends his second tweet by saying the governments would succeed only if the first type of rulers outnumber the second.Many social media users say that the Dubai ruler is targeting the BJP government through his second tweet.The Gulf nation last week had come forward to clarify that they have announced no specific amount contrary to what Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said about UAE’s generous Rs 700 crore aid offer.UAE ambassador in India Al Banna is expected to visit flood-hit Kerala this week. He will be meeting officials of various foundations and NGOs assisting in relief and rehabilitation works.