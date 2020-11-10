Dubbak Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao of BJP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Dubbak Assembly constituency in the state of Telangana are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Dubbak is one of the one seat(s) in the state of Telangana where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Dubbak was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 23 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Dubbak seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Dubbak constituency: Cheruku Srinivas Reddy (Indian National Congress), Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao (Bharatiya Janata Party), Solipeta Sujatha (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Kathi Karthika (All India Forward Bloc), Gouti Mallesh (Jai Swaraj Party), Jajula Bhaskar (Shramajeevi Party), M. Sunil (India Praja Bandhu Party), Sukuri Ashok (Republican Party of India), Anna Burra Ravitheja Goud (Independent), Anna Raju (Independent), Andrapu Sudarshan Gangaputra (Independent), Kottala Yadagiri Mudiraj (Independent), Kota Shyam Kumar (Independent), Kante Sayanna (Independent), PM Babu (Independent), Buttemgari Madhava Reddy (Independent), Bandaru Nagaraju (Independent), Mothe Naresh (Independent), Ranaveni Laxman Rao (Independent), Rapelly Srinivas (Independent), Vadla Madhavachary (Independent), Vikram Reddy Vemulaa (Independent), Siliveru Srikanth (Independent),

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.