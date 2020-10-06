Dubbak Bypolls:Rs 40 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized From BJP Leader's Followers

Hyderabad:: Ahead of bypolls to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, police personnel have seized Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash from four people who claimed they were followers of a BJP leader and that the money was meant to be handed over to him, police said on Tuesday. Acting on specific information, police teams on Monday night intercepted two cars near Shameerpet here after the occupants of the vehicles tried to flee, they said.

Four people were caught with Rs 40 lakh cash and they were not having any documents pertaining to the amount, a senior police official said. During inquiry they claimed they were followers of a BJP contesting aspirant (for Dubbak bypolls) and were taking the money to hand it over to him and his relatives in Siddipet district,police said.

Police seized the amount,the official said, adding the Income Tax Department will be informed. By-elections to the Dubbak Assembly seat will be held on November 3.

