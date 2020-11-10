Dumka Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Lois marandi of BJP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Dumka Assembly constituency in the state of Jharkhand are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Dumka is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Jharkhand where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Dumka was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 12 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Dumka seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Dumka constituency: Dular Marandi (Ambedkarite Party of India), Lois Marandi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Jagarnath Pujhar (Independent), Pradip Tudu (Independent), Babudhan Murmu (Independent), Maykal Hembram (Independent), Mukesh Kumar Dehri (Independent), Dr Srilal Kisku (Independent), Sanjay Tudu (Independent), Sunita Murmu (Independent), Basant Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Surya Singh Besra (Jharkhand People's Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.