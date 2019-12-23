(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka seat by 2,463 votes against state welfare minister Lois Marandi, trends of the Jharkhand results show.

In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP’s Marandi had won the seat by defeating Soren with a margin of 4,914 votes. BJP had a vote share of 44.65 per cent in 2014 on the seat. The JMM chief is the son of three-time former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren.

Dumka (दुमका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Dumka (दुमका) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Dumka is part of 2. Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 34.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,46,712 eligible electors, of which 1,24,335 were male, 1,22,376 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Dumka, there are 6128 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3382 are male, 2746 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2017 voters in the 80+ age category and 2916 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,25,642 eligible electors, of which 1,15,671 were male, 1,09,971 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,94,533.

Dumka has an elector sex ratio of 984.24.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Lois Marandi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 4914 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,669 votes which was 2.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 30.97% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 10. Dumka Assembly segment of Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. Dumka Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Soren.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.24%, while it was 58.3% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 10. Dumka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 248.

Extent: 10. Dumka constituency comprises of the following areas of Dumka district of Jharkhand: Dumka Town, Dwnka Mutfassil and Masalia police stations in Dumka Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dumka is: 24.1995 87.2091.

