Dumka Murder: NCPCR Chief Says Hands of Foreign Elements May Not Be Denied

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo on Monday claimed the hands of elements operating from outside India may not be ruled out in the case of a minor girl in Dumka, who died after being set on fire by an alleged stalker. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) head said he will recommend a probe into the incident by a high-level agency as, he thinks, the local police will not be able to investigate the incident.. Altogether three men were arrested in the two cases.

“The hands of elements operating from outside the country may not be ruled out in the Dumka case, given the posts on social media after the death of the child, Kanoongo told reporters, without elaborating, after visiting the family of the girl who died of burn injuries. I feel the local police are not capable of probing this (social media posts) and will recommend a probe by a high-level agency,” he said.

Kanoongo said that the NCPCR team came to know from the victim’s family that the police neither recorded statements of all family members, nor had they collected information about the social media account of the deceased. “There are flaws in the investigation. The police have no information on the root of the accused. We have asked the police about this,” he said.

The main accused, identified as Shahrukh, on August 23 allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The teenager, who had spurned his advances, succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh and the man who had supplied petrol to him were arrested. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had earlier asserted that it was not a Hindu/Muslim issue, but an attempt by fundamental forces to divide the country on religious lines.

Kanoongo said the NCPCR team failed to meet the family members of the second victim as they were not in the village where they were supposed to be as per the information provided by the district administration. “The administration had told us that the family will be in the village to perform some rituals. So, we visited the village. But they were not there… It is unfortunate, he said.

Kanoongo alleged that he had informed the government about the visit, but necessary arrangements have not been made. Neighbours told the NCPCR team that someone whisked them away in a car, Kanoongo earlier said in a Twitter post. “The government is very uncooperative It is obstructing the investigation,” he said.

A 14-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree in Dumka on September 2, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed. The accused has been nabbed. On the statement of Kanoongo, ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Supriya Bhattacharya said, The NCPCR is a statutory body. Let it give its observation.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected by a bandh called by tribal organisations in protest against the incidents. Several shops and business establishments remained closed while government offices were open. Movement of vehicles was impacted as members of tribal bodies such as Marang Buru Akhara, Adivasi Adhikar Manch and Adivasi Kranti Sena hit the street and put up road blockades at various points.

The protestors demanded that the culprits be hanged in public to inculcate fear among rapists.

