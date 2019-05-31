Take the pledge to vote

Dummy' Grenade Creates Scare in Bengaluru Railway Station

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil told reporters here that an investigation would be carried out to find how the object reached the railway station.

May 31, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Dummy' Grenade Creates Scare in Bengaluru Railway Station
A picture of grenade. (Representational purpose only)
Bengaluru: A grenade-like object lying near a railway track at the city railway station sent security personnel into a tizzy and triggered panic among travellers on Friday.

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil said the object removed by the Bomb Disposal Squad was only a "dummy hand grenade and there was no need for any panic."

Patil told reporters here that an investigation would be carried out to find how the object reached the railway station.

This morning, panic gripped the Kempe Gowda station after the railway security control room reported that a round metallic object was found near the trolley path on platform number 1, police said.

Railway Protection Force and senior railway officials swung into action and cordoned off the area. They requisitioned the bomb squad that later took possession of the object. Earlier in the day, Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Alok Mohan, when asked whether it was a grenade, had said it was a round object and investigations were on by the bomb squad.

"It is a round object. We have to see whether it is (made of) metal or a plastic material," he had said.

The Sangamitra Express from Bengaluru to Patna was also searched, but nothing was found, police said.

However, a beep sound emanating from one of the coaches led to a scare, which was later found to be a malfunctioning CCTV camera.

"We have checked the trains fully. The train is leaving. There was a beep sound coming from the train which caused some scare. That sound was found to be of the malfunctioning CCTV camera," Mohan said.
