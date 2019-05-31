Dummy' Grenade Creates Scare in Bengaluru Railway Station

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Dummy' Grenade Creates Scare in Bengaluru Railway Station
Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil told reporters here that an investigation would be carried out to find how the object reached the railway station.
A picture of grenade. (Representational purpose only)
Loading...
Bengaluru: A grenade-like object lying near a railway track at the city railway station sent security personnel into a tizzy and triggered panic among travellers on Friday.
Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil said the object removed by the Bomb Disposal Squad was only a "dummy hand grenade and there was no need for any panic."
Patil told reporters here that an investigation would be carried out to find how the object reached the railway station.
This morning, panic gripped the Kempe Gowda station after the railway security control room reported that a round metallic object was found near the trolley path on platform number 1, police said.
Railway Protection Force and senior railway officials swung into action and cordoned off the area. They requisitioned the bomb squad that later took possession of the object. Earlier in the day, Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Alok Mohan, when asked whether it was a grenade, had said it was a round object and investigations were on by the bomb squad.
"It is a round object. We have to see whether it is (made of) metal or a plastic material," he had said.
The Sangamitra Express from Bengaluru to Patna was also searched, but nothing was found, police said.
However, a beep sound emanating from one of the coaches led to a scare, which was later found to be a malfunctioning CCTV camera.
"We have checked the trains fully. The train is leaving. There was a beep sound coming from the train which caused some scare. That sound was found to be of the malfunctioning CCTV camera," Mohan said.
Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil said the object removed by the Bomb Disposal Squad was only a "dummy hand grenade and there was no need for any panic."
Patil told reporters here that an investigation would be carried out to find how the object reached the railway station.
This morning, panic gripped the Kempe Gowda station after the railway security control room reported that a round metallic object was found near the trolley path on platform number 1, police said.
Railway Protection Force and senior railway officials swung into action and cordoned off the area. They requisitioned the bomb squad that later took possession of the object. Earlier in the day, Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Alok Mohan, when asked whether it was a grenade, had said it was a round object and investigations were on by the bomb squad.
"It is a round object. We have to see whether it is (made of) metal or a plastic material," he had said.
The Sangamitra Express from Bengaluru to Patna was also searched, but nothing was found, police said.
However, a beep sound emanating from one of the coaches led to a scare, which was later found to be a malfunctioning CCTV camera.
"We have checked the trains fully. The train is leaving. There was a beep sound coming from the train which caused some scare. That sound was found to be of the malfunctioning CCTV camera," Mohan said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results