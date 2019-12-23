Dumri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Jagarnath Mahto of JMM Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

33. Dumri (डुमरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Dumri is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.77% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 36.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,72,612 eligible electors, of which 1,42,233 were male, 1,30,376 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Dumri, there are 7651 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3939 are male, 3712 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1613 voters in the 80+ age category and 4225 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Dumri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMM -- -- Jagarnath Mahto LEADING CPI -- -- Ganesh Prasad Mahato AIMEIM -- -- Abdul Mobin Rizvi IND -- -- Narayan Giri BSP -- -- Nilkanth Mahto BJP -- -- Pradeep Kumar Sahu AJSU -- -- Yashoda Devi JVMP -- -- Md. Samsuddin BPA -- -- Chandrika Prasad Mahto JMM(U) -- -- Devi Lal Anand AAP -- -- Nirmal Prasad Mahto PSP(L) -- -- Mohammad Ahmad Shiv Sena -- -- Ruplal Thakur JD(U) -- -- Lalchand Mahto IND -- -- Mahendra Mahto

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,44,827 eligible electors, of which 1,29,817 were male, 1,15,010 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,06,919.

Dumri has an elector sex ratio of 916.64.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jagarnath Mahto of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 32481 votes which was 18.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 45.05% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 13,668 votes which was 13.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 34.27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 33. Dumri Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.7%, while it was 47.9% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 373 polling stations in 33. Dumri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 33. Dumri constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Dumri police station in Giridih Sadar sub-division; and Nawadih police station in Bermo sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dumri is: 24.0271 86.058.

