1-min read

Dung-cakes Burnt at Government's Coronavirus Press Meet to Show Way to Purify Air

During the press meet, a team of Government Ayurvedic College demonstrated a way to purify air at home.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
Dung-cakes Burnt at Government's Coronavirus Press Meet to Show Way to Purify Air
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)

Aurangabad: A team from a government-run Ayurvedic college burned 'dung cakes' at the district administration's press conferees on coronavirus in Osmanabad city in central Maharashtra on Thursday.

The purpose was to demonstrate `purifying' properties of dung-burning but it had nothing to do with topic of the press conference, said the district collector.

The conference had been arranged at the Collector office.

During the press meet, a team of Government Ayurvedic College demonstrated a way to purify air at home.

"Instead of incense sticks available in market, they showed how to purify air with the help dung cakes and some other ingredients prescribed by Ayurveda," Collector Deepa Mudhol-Munde said.

"Though the press meet was about the coronavirus, the demonstration was not related to that," she added.

whatsapp

