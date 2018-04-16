Duo Offer Lift to Meerut Woman, Rape Her in Moving Car Near Yamuna E-Way

A woman in her 20s was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving car near Yamuna Expressway on the pretext of dropping her home.The incident occurred two days ago when accused Salman, who works at an electronics showroom, offered a lift to the woman in Noida. According to reports, Salman had befriended the woman 15 days ago and had dropped her home earlier.The woman, who hails from Meerut and works at a private company in Noida, was waiting for a public transport to return to her rented accommodation when Salman arrived and offered her a lift.Since she knew Salman, the victim did not hesitate to sit in his car. The accused then drove from Greater Noida towards Mathura and picked up an accomplice, Sajid, on the way. The duo took turns to rape the woman and dumped her in Mathura before speeding away.The victim immediately dialed 100 and informed the police about the incident, following which the men were arrested.According to the woman, the men had covered the windowpanes with black cloth and had played the music on high volume in order to suppress the victim’s scream.The medical reports of the victim have confirmed rape. “There were injury marks on the woman’s body and her face was swollen,” sub-inspector Shiv Pratap Singh said.