Duo Posing as Indian Railway Employees Held, Probe Finds Links To Loco Pilot in Kolkata

Two people were arrested on Monday at Erode station in Tamil Naduon the charges of posing as railway employees. The two accused have been identified as Sahel Singh and Ishrafhil Singh. According to Southern Railway sources, the two have worked together with a loco pilot of the Sealdah Division of the Indian Railways and they were trained by him. The loco pilot is now being interrogated.

Eastern Railway officials want the two imposters to be brought to West Bengal for interrogation. According to the youths, they were happily working in the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway with their fake railway ID cards. While the duo was traveling to Tamil Nadu, a train ticket examiner (TTE) got suspicious when he saw them use rail passes to obtain tickets. When he interrogated them, he was not satisfied. Finally, they were nabbed by the railway police force officials.

According to the officials, the two men were working in the railways using fake identity cards. The names Sahel and Israfhil Singh are also fake, and their real names are being withheld as of now. The ID cards and appointment letters confiscated from them show that the two had joined the Sealdah branch of the Eastern Railway in 2016. The appointment letters, however, turned out to be fake ones. The question that arises in such circumstances is: How did the two fraudsters work in the railways for so long with fake papers and counterfeit identities?

A top official of the Sealdah Division said, “None of these two names were registered with the Sealdah Division. Both loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have to go through certain rules before they can obtain clearance. As a result, verbal claims of being a motorman or a loco pilot cannot be true.”

The chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Southern Railway said, “The two accused did not drive any passenger trains till now. They are under interrogation”.

The men will soon be brought to Kolkata for questioning, said railway sources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here