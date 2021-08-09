Durga Idol Wearing Golden Mask Unveiled near Kolkata to Promote Message in Covid Pandemic

Puja committees in West Bengal are looking for unique ways to pump in euphoria in people for the much-awaited Durga Puja festival in October, which has been a low-key affair amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic since last year. A club in Baguiati near Kolkata decided to decorate the Durga idol with a 20-gram golden mask while holding a syringe, thermal gun and other medical equipment to make people aware of the importance of face masks.

Trinamool Congress MLA and folk singer Aditi Munshi revealed the idea behind making the golden mask. While unveiling the idol at Bandhu Mahal Club on the occasion of Khuti Puja ritual, the beginning of the Durga Puja festival, Munshi said the mask was placed to spread awareness among people and to promote the message in the pandemic.

From maintaining social distance to wearing mask was a “must to do” on the Covid checklist during the last year’s Durga Puja festivities. This year, presenting a vaccination certificate may become a rule at the pandals.

During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Calcutta High Court had issued an injunction preventing people from attending the Puja pandals.

In April, a priest of a temple in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, put a mask on Durga idol and the pictures went viral. Last year, an image of Goddess Durga showcases as a migrant mother also went viral.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here