Durga Puja 2019: Add These 5 Places in Delhi to Your Pandal Hopping List

During Durga Puja, one of the things that top the list is pandal-hopping. Devotees visit pandals around their societies to seek blessings of Maa Durga.

If you are planning to stay in Delhi this Durga Puja, and have no idea about the most popular Durga Puja pandals here, we are helping you with a list.

1. Civil Lines: Organised by the Timarpur & Civil Lines Puja Samiti ( TPCLPS ) in Timarpur every year, this is one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in Delhi. The pandal is famous for their artistic idols, where Puja Samiti comes up with a different theme for the decor & the idol every year. Interestingly, the Samiti still follows the pre-independence Bengali tradition of immersing the idol on a bullock cart.

2. Kali Bari: Organised by the Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari Association, in R K Puram Sector-7, the Kali Bali Durga Pandal is another famous puja pandal. The New Delhi Kali Bari has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1925. In fact, the puja rituals have not changed since 1936.

3. Chittaranjan Park: It is impossible to forget the mention of CR Park, lovingly known as the mini-Kolkata of Delhi. CR Park hosts a few Durga Puja pandals that will transport you back to Kolkata. Not just the pandals, the place also serves authentic Kolkata street food items. The pandal organizes cultural evening by inviting celebrated singers and musicians.

4. Kashmere Gate: Another famous Durga Puja pandal in Delhi is the Kashmere Gate pandal, which has its roots way back in the history. The first puja happened here in 1909. The Kashmere Gate pandal has grabbed the pride of being the oldest Durga Puja Pandal in Delhi. The Puja Pandal and Devi Pratima are crafted in classical style.

5. Arambagh Durga Puja: This is also on the list of the famous Durga Puja pandals in Delhi. It is one of the big budget Durga Puja pandals in Delhi. In fact, in 2013, they spent around two crores to execute the puja.

