Durga Puja 2019: Dates and Timings to Conduct Different Rituals
It is important to follow the proper timing for all the rituals associated with the puja. Take a look at the timings of the days to conduct the puja is the right order.
(Representational Photo: PTI)
Predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar, Durga Puja happens to be one of the biggest festivals for Bengalis. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s triumph over Asura. After defeating the demon in the cosmic world, it is believed that the Goddess visits Earth with her family.
Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava. Though it’s a 10-day festival, the last five days are considered to be the significant ones. Other than Goddess Durga, deities of Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Karthik are also worshipped.
During this Bengali festival, it is a tradition to buy new clothes and gifts for their near and dear ones. Food is a pertinent feature of Durga Pujo without which, the essence of the festival is incomplete.
Durga Puja 2019 date and timings
Maha Panchami: 4:26 PM, Wednesday, 2nd October
Maha Shashsti: 3:13 PM, Thursday. 3rd October
Maha Saptami: 2:27 PM, Friday, 4th October
Maha Ashtami: 2:09 PM, Saturday, 5th October
Maha Sandhi Pujo: 1:57 PM, Sunday, 6th October
Maha Navami: 2:22 PM, Sunday, 6th October
Maha Dashmi: 3:07 PM, Monday, 7th October
