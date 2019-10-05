Durga Puja 2019: From 50kg Gold Durga to Balakot Airstrikes, Theme-based Pandals to Look Out for in Kolkata
From a 50kg gold Durga, to the Balakot airstrikes, or issues of the LGBTQ community, here's looking at 5 theme-based Durga Pujas that are a must-visit this year.
Kolkata: An idol of Goddess Durga being decorated with gold ornaments at a traditional 189 years old puja house on Mahashasthi of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Oct 15, 2018. (Image: PTI)
With just mere days left, Kolkata has already turned into an art lover's paradise with numerous marquees and installations cropping up across the city to celebrate the autumnal festival dedicated to the ten-armed goddess.
For people living in Kolkata, Durga Puja is not just a religious festival, but rather, is a social and cultural extravaganza that celebrates art, music and human bonds. Every year during the five days of the autumnal festivities, neighbourhoods get transformed into temporary installations enticing pandal hoppers with their murals, themes and artwork. A serious affair that sees a number of organisations offering rewards for the best of this and that (including likes of best idol, best theme, most environment friendly etc), come Durga Puja, Kolkata in its entirety becomes an art gallery showcasing the best in art that the city has to offer.
From a 50kg gold Durga, to the Balakot airstrikes, or issues of the LGBTQ community, here's looking at 5 theme-based Durga Pujas that are a must-visit this year.
Young Boys Club Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee on Balakot air strike: The Central Kolkata Durga Puja committee will be representing the Balakot air strikes. Sixty-five models of approaching IAF personnel along with fleeing and dead terrorists will be placed at the entrance of the pandal with a model of an IAF aircraft hovering over it. A life-size model of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman too will be placed at the marquee's entrance.
Santosh Mitra Square installing 50kg gold Durga: The famed Santosh Mitra Square is hoping to enthrall visitors with a 13-feet tall idol, which will be made of 50 kg gold worth around a whopping Rs 20 crore. Several gold jewellers have come forward to make the gold available for making the idol. The contributors will get their gold back post immersion. The mandap will resemble the ISKCON temple of Mayapur.
Dum Dum Tarun Dal pays tribute to transgender: The artist for this year's Dum Dum Tarun Dal will be paying tribute to transgender through his installation. Three transgender people helped him realise the installation, sharing their lifestyle with him to provide inspiration, and even lent their voice for the puja's theme song.
Kailash Bose Street Puja Committee will be honouring Kolkata Police: The North Kolkata Puja located near Amherst Street is decorating their pandal on the various wings of the Kolkata Police. They will pay tribute to the Kolkata Police through digital projection and display of clay models on various squads including the Bomb Squad, River Traffic Police, Dog Squad, Cyber Crime Cell and Mounted Police wings of the force.
Kumartuli Park Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee: The theme for this year for the pandal is intergalactic connections and the mandap will be an elaborate space-themed installation. They are even creating a make-shift rocket launcher at the front of the pandal and the interior is essentially like a different planet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattcharjee's Fight Gets Ugly
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 3 Crore, Only Among 50 Buyers in India
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's 'Zero' Makes No Sense, Says Sania Mirza