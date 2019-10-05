Durga Puja 2019: From Kumartuli to College Square, 7 North Kolkata Pandals You Must Visit

Come Durga Puja, the city of Kolkata sees a clear divide as to which pujas are better. While there are those who swear by the pujas of South, alluding to their humongous budgets and extravagant themes as well as celebrity connects, there are others who prefer the traditional feel of pujas that are famed in the older North Kolkata.

However, it is not that a Maddox Square in South Kolkata does not epitomize tradition or a Chaltabagan in North does not herald in modernity, but a general sense of competition prevails, making wonderful fodder for coffee table debates of addas over earthen cups filled with saccharine sweet tea as youngsters and families alike go for five days of pandal-hopping across the length and breadth of the city.

As Durga Puja 2019 inches closer, here’s looking at 7 North Kolkata Pujas you must visit this Sharodiya if you are in the city or a pandal-hopper at heart.

Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity: The theme for the puja is titled Ajante or unknown and has been executed by artist Tanmoy Chakraborty. The theme revolves around the water crisis being faced by India. The marquee is based on the historic Rani ki Vav in Gujarat.

Kumartuli Park Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee: The theme for this year is related to space and intergalactic connections. The marquee will be themed around the space and organisers are even setting up an elaborate make-shift rocket launcher at the front of the pandal. The interior of the marquee will resemble a different planet.

Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojonin Durgotsav: The theme for the 87th year of the puja is Karma e Dharma, which roughly translates as work is religion. Makers want to highlight that an individual's work defines them irrespective of their religion, race or background.

Hatibagan Sarbojanin: They have amalgamated theme and culture in their marquee. Titled Chalir Panchali, it revolves around the art of the chalchitra as it is such an integral part of Puja. The traditional festive item has been given a fresh twist by the organisers.

Baghbazar: One of the oldest Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, they celebrated their centenary in 2018. While the pandal is relatively simple, it houses a huge chandelier inside as well as a beautiful and traditional idol of the Goddess Durga in the traditional ekchala style. An exhibition is held on eh grouds as well.

College Square: Another old puja in North Kolkata, College Square is known for its picturesque setting as well as the idol created by famed artist Sanatan Rudra Pal. The puja is also known for its innovative illuminations and light-based installations.

Tala Barowari: Entering its 99th year, they are going for gold as its theme and titled their efforts as "Sonay Mora 99" (Gold entwined 99). Makers have primarily used golden grass, a plant mostly available in Brazil, to turn it into roles, and other decorative for the marquee.

