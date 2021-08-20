Durga Puja in Bengal: Four Female Priests to Conduct Rituals at Kolkata Pandal

Nandini Bhowmik, Ruma Roy, Semanti Banerjee and Paulomi Chakraborty have one thing in common: they will break a centuries-old tradition. This year, this group of women will officiate over all rituals for the 66 Pally Durga Puja committee in Kolkata, which has long been a crowd-puller for its innovative ideas.

The four Hindu priestesses will set a new precedent in an area dominated by male priests, not only in West Bengal but other parts of the country. While there is no recent example of female priests officiating over Durga puja ceremonies, they are popular nowadays and generally opt for smaller ceremonies such as Saraswati or Kali Puja, or even weddings.

Every year, 66 Pally has a surprise up its sleeve for the people of Kolkata and, this time, they want it to be priesthood for women at a baroari puja in the city.

Bhowmik, the head of the group, is a popular name in Kolkata. A former student of Lady Brabourne College and a guest of the Sanskrit department in Jadavpur University, she has officiated over numerous religious ceremonies. A Bengali movie, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, based on her story also released last year. This time, Bhowmik and the group are trying to make a larger impression, and 66 Pally Durga Puja will be their stage.

Pradyumna Mukherjee, an official of 66 Pally Durga Puja committee, said, “Women perform puja at home. The idol that is worshiped is female, so why can’t women perform priesthood? Female priests are much more active in West Bengal than ever before.”

Asked why he came up with the idea, Mukherjee said, “I first got the idea from a production house called Windows Productions. A female priest was the protagonist in the movie, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, directed by Aritra Mukherjee. So, this production house is the source of our theme.”

As much as there is an urge to do something new, it is overshadowed by loss. Tarun Bhattacharya, the priest who formerly officiated over 66 Pally, died during Durga Puja last year. Ever since, the puja committee has been looking for someone to take over.

Bhowmik, on the other hand, faced a lot of challenges. She said she needed time to study and prepare, and agree only if she felt ready. After three to four months, the priestesses told the committee that they would officiate over the puja.

Officials of the committee said 66 Pally did not want a grand celebration in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, they opted for a completely traditional Durga Puja in their club.

Rajat Sengupta, president of 66 Pally Club and former member of the forum for Durgotsav, also died during the pandemic. Members of the club were still mourning his death, Mukherjee said. “Rajat da’s death was a huge loss. We don’t want a big celebration this year. He always wanted to bring innovation to the puja, so we are honouring his wish,” he added.

