Durga Puja Pandals Mix Festivities with Art, Tackle Water Crisis Issue Using Creativity

None of us are strangers to the water crisis the country is facing and while you may not be directly getting affected by the shortage of water or limited access to clean drinking water, those struggling with the problem every day need respite from it as soon as possible.

But this can only be achieved when people take up the cause, spread awareness and send out a strong message to the masses. And what’s better than art to convey the message for a cause so critical?

During Durga Puja recently, some of the pandals in Kolkata took up the issue of water crisis by depicting it through art.

The Collegepara Durga Puja Committee in Siliguri, which is known for tackling climate and environmental issues, organised the 69th Durga Puja celebrations on the theme of the water conservation. The idea was that both young and elderly, when they come over to pay their respects, can become aware about the issue.

The Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samiti in north Kolkata took the issue a notch further. While their theme was also water conservation, its depiction was far more hard hitting. Their pandal depicted a post-apocalyptic scenario where there was no water left in the world. It showcased Goddess Durga sitting next to a ghat, but the river running in the ghat was dry with no sign of water. The message was on point and well received.

Another pandal that sent across the message of water conservation was Naktala Udyana from south Kolkata. The pandal depicted the importance of water by covering one half of the entire surface by a huge water reservoir.

Not only were these efforts appreciated by the people, the noble intention behind them led to two results: First, much needed awareness about water conservation was created, and second, several others were inspired to take the matter seriously and do their bit by conserving the precious natural resource.

So, what are you willing to do, in order to save water and spread the word?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.