Durga Puja: Sourav Ganguly Recalls Childhood Memories, Appeals People to Follow Covid Norms

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in the Bengali community and the excitement to celebrate it has finally begun across the country. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday inaugurated Barisha Players Corner’s Pujo in West Bengal’s Behala and appealed to people to celebrate the festival by keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind for safety.

After the inaugural event, Ganguly spoke to News18 where he talked about how he feels during the Durga Pujo days, missing family, childhood memory, favorite dish, etc. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Q: How does it feel in Durga Pujo?

Sourav Ganguly: It is the biggest festival in Bengal. The festival is unique. Every Bengali enjoys the Puja days and so do I. Since my birth, I have seen Goddess Durga. Such a beautiful festival is never seen anywhere else. Bangalis go crazy in Pujo and so do I.

Q: This time, both Dona Ganguly and Sana Ganguly are in England. Are you missing them?

Sourav Ganguly: Yes, I am missing them. Dona (wife) is there but am missing Sana (daughter) the most. It’s actually her Pujo and she is in England. They will attend the Pujo there but still will miss it here. Till now, she has not asked about Pujo but I am sure if Sana would have been here it would have been great.

Q: Do you have any special childhood memory related to Pujo?

Sourav Ganguly: Yes. My grandfather used to take me and my cousins for shopping and we used to buy the same stuff. My grandfather used to ask the shopkeeper to give us the same kinds of stuff in different colors otherwise everybody will feel all are from some school.

Q: Do you have any memory from Durga Puja Pandal?

Sourav Ganguly: I was always excited about Durga Pujo and as a kid, I used to stay in pandal all the time. There have been days when I went home for one time in a day.

Q: What food do you plan to make on Durga Pujo?

Sourav Ganguly: I love biryani. I am planning to be here till Ashtami and then may leave. It seems I may miss having biryani.

Q: Do you have any Durga Puja memories with Dona?

Sourav Ganguly: Before our marriage, we used to meet outside Durga Puja pandal and this has happened several times. Our families were not aware of it.

Q: What’s your message for Durga Pujo?

Sourav Ganguly: I would like to tell people that enjoy Durga Puja but be careful due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Get fully vaccinated and follow guidelines such as wearing a mask and others.

