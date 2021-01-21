During Biden's Presidency India Hopes for Support on 'China Issue', Vaccine Collaboration

While Narendra Modi and Donald Trump shared a personal relationship, the prime minister also had a good rapport with Trump's predecessor Barack Obama. As Joe Biden took over as the 46th President of the United State, head of BJP's Foreign Affairs Cell, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale said that little is expected to change in Indo-US ties.

Dr Chauthaiwale told News18.com, "Personal relationships do matter. But ultimately, it is the institutional relationship between the two countries, which is more important. And, it isn't just Trump with whom Modi had a personal equation. President Obama and Modi also shared a personal rapport. During Obama's time, Mr Modi was invited to address the Congress, and Obama visited as the chief guest for Republic Day in India."

"I would say that India-Us relationship has bipartisan support in the United States. And, therefore, it is more of the continuation of the previous partnership. On a few issues, there might be some differences, but they existed even during the Trump administration. As a whole, the Indo-US relationship is likely to continue in the same way even during the Biden Presidency," he added.

Talking about India’s expectation from the Biden administration, Dr Chauthaiwale said that India hopes to continue its strategic alliance with the United States. He said, "Of course, we would like them to continue the strategic partnership with us as well as defence collaboration and their role in the Indo-pacific. We would also like their support in the freedom of navigation and accessibility to the latest technology. Apart from that, we look forward to collaborations on climate change, and several other humanitarian issues."

"America's support through the fight against terrorism is very important for India, especially the cross-border terrorism which we are facing. We both can play a very constructive role in Afghanistan, and also in other neighbouring countries," he added.

Dr Chauthaiwale said that on China too, India expects support from the United States."On the issue of China, there is a lot to be done, together, so that China doesn't transgress the world order," he said.

Dr Chauthaiwale said much had been achieved by the US-India partnership, without wanting to go into the specifics of any deals. He said there had been technological exchanges between the two countries and was confident that there would be progress in this regard even during the Biden administration.

So far, India has been lending international support and cooperation to neighbouring countries during the pandemic and helping them tackle the Covid-19 virus. India has already started the vaccine supply process to neighbours like Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, and hopes that the Biden administration will also join in the international collaboration.

"Vaccines are a tricky issue because both the vaccines developed in the United States - the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines - are not yet approved in India. Neither are those companies trying to get any approval or market in India. But, for the need of developing countries where vaccinations are immediately required, enormous international collaboration and support are necessary. A partnership between India and America will help to contain the pandemic and India's manufacturing capabilities can be leveraged in that respect too," pointed out Dr Chauthaiwale.

Dr Chauthaiwale also talked about US Vice-President, Kamala Harris, and the pride she takes in her Indian origin.

"It is a matter of pride and joy for all of us that Kamala Harris has become vice president of the United States. Of course, we are proud that she has Indian ancestry. She always talks about her mother and her childhood in Tamil Nadu with pride. So, we are quite positive about that development. It is an important moment for America as a country because for the first time ever in their history, they have a woman vice president."

Chauthaiwale is In-Charge of Foreign Affairs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

As told to News18.com