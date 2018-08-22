English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
During Gujarat Visit, PM Modi to Meet BJP Core Group Overseeing Preparations for 2019 Elections
The first event of PM Modi will be at Dharampur in Valsad district, where around two lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana will be dedicated to the people.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat on Thursday and, apart from presiding over three events at Valsad, Junagadh and Gandhinagar, will also attend a meeting of top leaders of the Gujarat BJP before wrapping up his day-long tour of the state.
PM Modi was earlier scheduled to visit the state on July 20, but his visit was postponed owing to heavy rains and a flood like situation in parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra.
There was uncertainty about his visit after the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on August 16, but with the seven-day mourning period ending on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Gujarat tour is as per schedule.
The first event of PM Modi will be at Dharampur in Valsad district, where around two lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana will be dedicated to the people. The ground breaking ceremony of an irrigation project for South Gujarat will also take place apart from other smaller projects that will be flagged off by the PM.
After the event in Valsad, the PM would go to Junagadh town in Saurashtra to inaugurate various projects, including a newly-built hospital of the Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society and two fisheries colleges at Veraval town in the Gir Somnath district. Later in the evening, the PM will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.
Before his return to Delhi, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a meeting with top state party leaders in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, state party president Jitu Vaghani and other senior cabinet ministers will attend the meeting along with top office bearers of the state BJP unit.
Sources in the BJP told News18 that members of the core group formed by the party to oversee preparations of the 2019 general election will also be present at the meeting.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
