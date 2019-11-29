Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

During His India Visit, President Gotabaya Rajpaska Invites PM Modi to Sri Lanka

PM Narendra Modi is the first premiere to be invited to Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over the reins of the island nation. Earlier on Friday, the two heads of state held bilateral talks.

Angana Chakrabarti | PTI@AnganaCk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
During His India Visit, President Gotabaya Rajpaska Invites PM Modi to Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa before their delegation level talks in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to visit the island nation, saying India was a long-standing friend of his country.

Modi is the first premiere to be invited to Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa took over the reins of the island nation. The Sri Lankan president asserted that his country's ties with India were multifaceted, with a priority given to security-related matters.

With other nations, the initiatives and cooperation were by and large economic and commercial in nature, he noted. "We will continue to work with India to ensure that the Indian Ocean Region is a zone of peace," Rajapaksa said in a joint press statement with Modi after the two leaders held talks here.

He also described India as a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka. "I would avail this opportunity to invite Prime Minister Modi to visit us as the first head of the government since my election as the President of Sri Lanka," Rajapaksa said.

Congratulating Rajapaksa on his victory, Modi said it was an honour that he chose India for his first foreign visit after taking over the reins of the island nation. "It symbolises the strength and dynamism of the friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka. It is also a sign of how much importance both countries attach to these relations," he said.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of fishermen, a sensitive matter between the two countries. "We discussed at length the fishermen issue and we will take steps to release the boats belonging to India (which are) in our custody," the Sri Lankan president said.

Besides cooperation in the area of security, Rajapaksa said Modi and he also discussed how the two countries could work together as regards economic matters. "We also discussed how India can assist us in trade between our two countries," he said.

Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary who is credited with ending Sri Lanka's long civil war, was sworn-in as the island nation's president on November 18, a day after he won the closely-fought presidential election. --

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram