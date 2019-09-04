Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

During Russia Trip, PM Modi Reminisces 2001 Visit as Gujarat CM

In one of the photographs from 2001, Modi is seen signing a document sitting beside Vajpayee and in another he is standing with the then Defence Minister Jaswant Singh.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
During Russia Trip, PM Modi Reminisces 2001 Visit as Gujarat CM
PM Modi during his 2001 Visit to Russia (Image: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)
Loading...

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled his visit to Russia in 2001 as Gujarat chief minister in the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's delegation which met President Vladmir Putin.

Modi tweeted four photographs, two from the 2001 visit and two from the ongoing trip. The prime minister shared the photos after he concluded talks with President Putin at the 20th India-Russia 20th Annual Summit. On Thursday, he will attend the Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest.

"While participating in the 20th India-Russia Summit today, my mind also went back to the India-Russia Summit of November 2001 when Atal Ji was PM. That time, I was honoured to be a part of his delegation as Gujarat CM," the prime minster tweeted, along with the photographs.

In one of the photographs from 2001, Modi is seen signing a document sitting beside Vajpayee and in another he is standing with the then Defence Minister Jaswant Singh.

Earlier, Modi said: "I had the opportunity to meet President Putin for the first time in 2001. I came to Moscow with then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I was the Chief Minister of a state (Gujarat), and this was our first meeting.

"However, Putin did not make me feel like I was less important; that I was from a small state or that I am new. He treated me amicably, as a friend. This opened the doors of friendship," Modi told Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

"We have discussed not only the issues related to our states; we have talked about various issues, our hobbies, global issues. We talked openly, as partners. He is a very interesting person to talk to, and I admit that we have very enlightening conversations."

On Wednesday, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit the Russian Far East Region. "This forum is not confined to a mere exchange of points of view. We have been gearing up for this forum for six months," he said.

The prime minister said he is ready to make efforts to ensure that the EEF will help boost and expand economic relations between India and Russia. "That is why I think that the Eastern Forum is a very important event," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram