DU's Move to Contact CBSE for Marksheets is to Reduce Cases of Fake Documents Submission: Report
Last year, 82 per cent of students who enrolled for admissions were from the CBSE and the remaining percentage were from other boards, an official said.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: The Delhi University's move to approach the CBSE for getting students' marksheets and certificates is to ensure that cases of fake documents being submitted for admissions can be reduced, officials said Saturday.
They said the varsity is also looking at roping in forensic experts to check the veracity of marksheets.
"If we get access to the CBSE database of students, there will be surety of almost 80 per cent of students, while we can get the rest of the marksheets and certificates verified from respective boards, thereby ensuring more transparency," he added.
The official said it will also reduce stress for students who will not have to submit their marksheets during the time of admissions.
Ankiv Basoya had allegedly submitted fake marksheets to gain admission in the Delhi University. He was elected as the president of the Delhi University's Students' Union (DUSU), but his admission was cancelled following the row and a case was registered against him.
The Delhi University is trying to contact the Central Board of Secondary Education to use their database for getting students' marksheets and certificates so that they do not have to submit them during the time of admissions, the varsity said.
The admission process for 2019-2020 academic session will tentatively begin on April 15, they said.
Registration for all undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses will begin on April 15 and end on May 7.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
