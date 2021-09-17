Dushanbe Declaration: Afghanistan, Terrorism Top Agenda in SCO Summit | Highlights

The annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held on Friday in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe in a hybrid format and was attended by the leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, secretary general of the SCO, executive director of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure, Turkmenistan president and some invited guests.

The SCO has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. India and Pakistan became their permanent members in 2017. The grouping was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The annual SCO summit, which was held today, discussed extensively on the developments in Afghanistan as well as the overall regional security scenario.

Here are some highlights of the Dushanbe Declaration:

Afghanistan

The SCO member states expressed their support for Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free of terrorism, war and drugs. Member States believe that it is critical to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representatives from all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society.

The SCO member States, stressing the significance of the many years of hospitality and effective assistance provided by regional and neighbouring countries to Afghan refugees, consider it important for the international community to make active efforts to facilitate their dignified, safe and sustainable return to their homeland.

Terrorism

Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Member States reaffirm the need to step up joint efforts to prevent terrorism and its financing, including by implementing existing global standards on combating money-laundering and the financing of terrorism and by suppressing the spread of terrorist, separatist and extremist ideologies that feed it.

The Member States reaffirm the special role of the SCO Regional Anti- Terrorist Structure in the joint fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism in order to ensure regional security and will build the capacity of competent authorities in these areas of cooperation. Priority will be given to the implementation of the 2022- 2024 Programme of Cooperation of SCO Member States in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism.

They will step up their efforts to prevent the preparation and financing of acts of terrorism in their territories and deny terrorists safe havens, enhance cooperation to identify, prevent and suppress the activities of organizations and individuals involved in terrorism, separatism and extremism.

Economic Cooperation

Member States emphasise the importance of sharing experiences on the design and implementation of national development strategies, digital economy plans and the adoption of innovative technologies, including to jointly bridge the technological and digital divide.

Energy Cooperation

Member States stress the need to increase mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, including the wide use of renewable and alternative energy sources, and support the application of various cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies that reduce negative environmental impact and promote energy security and the transition to cleaner and greener energy sources in an energy-efficient economy

Tourism

Member States stand for further promotion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of peoples and unlocking of tourist potential of cities and regions of the SCO countries, creation of additional mechanisms for development of interaction in the sphere of culture and tourism, including through introduction of the practice of announcement of a SCO tourism and cultural capital every year.

