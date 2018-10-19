English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dussehra 2018: Gujarat CM Rupani Worships Weapons, Performs 'Shastra Puja' at His Residence
The chief minister and his wife Anjaliben worshipped weapons such as swords and firearms in the presence of police personnel deputed for the CM's security, stated an official release.
File picture of Vijay Rupani. (Getty Images)
Ahmedabad (Guj): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday worshipped weapons as part of a ritual marking the Dussehra festival, at his official residence in Gandhinagar.
Such ritual was also performed at various police headquarters across Gujarat.
