1-min read

Dussehra 2018: Gujarat CM Rupani Worships Weapons, Performs 'Shastra Puja' at His Residence

The chief minister and his wife Anjaliben worshipped weapons such as swords and firearms in the presence of police personnel deputed for the CM's security, stated an official release.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2018, 8:33 AM IST
File picture of Vijay Rupani. (Getty Images)
Ahmedabad (Guj): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday worshipped weapons as part of a ritual marking the Dussehra festival, at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

The chief minister and his wife Anjaliben worshipped weapons such as swords and firearms in the presence of police personnel deputed for the CM's security, stated an official release.

"Weapons are the embodiments of our virtues! Performed Shastra Puja this evening to worship virtues to fight vices on
(the) occasion of Dussehra," the CM said in a tweet.

Such ritual was also performed at various police headquarters across Gujarat.
