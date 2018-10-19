English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Harassed' Husbands Burn Effigy of Raavan's Sister Surpanakha on Dussehra
These men- members of 'Patni Pidit Purush Sanghatana', an organisation of victims of harassment by wives- burned the effigy on Thursday evening at Karoli village near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Aurangabad (Maha): Burning effigies of Ravana is a common practice on Dussehra, but some "harassed" husbands celebrated the festival here in a slightly different way - by burning an effigy of Surpanakha, sister of the mythical multi-headed demon king.
These men- members of 'Patni Pidit Purush Sanghatana', an organisation of victims of harassment by wives- burned the effigy on Thursday evening at Karoli village near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
Talking to PTI, founder of the organisation Bharat Phulare said, "All the laws in India are against men and favour women.
They are misusing it to harass their husbands and in-laws over petty issues."
"We condemn this tyranny against men in the nation. In a symbolic move, our organisation burnt an effigy of Surpanakha on the occasion of Dussehra last evening," he said.
As per Hindu mythology, Suparnakha was the root cause behind the battle between Ravana and Rama. In order to avenge the insult of Surpanakha, Ravana disguised himself as a sage and kidnapped Sita, which ultimately led to the war.
Phulare claimed that as per the 2015 records, of the total number of married people who committed suicide in the country, 74 per cent were men.
Some members of the organisation also raised question marks over the ongoing #MeToo movement
These men- members of 'Patni Pidit Purush Sanghatana', an organisation of victims of harassment by wives- burned the effigy on Thursday evening at Karoli village near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
Talking to PTI, founder of the organisation Bharat Phulare said, "All the laws in India are against men and favour women.
They are misusing it to harass their husbands and in-laws over petty issues."
"We condemn this tyranny against men in the nation. In a symbolic move, our organisation burnt an effigy of Surpanakha on the occasion of Dussehra last evening," he said.
As per Hindu mythology, Suparnakha was the root cause behind the battle between Ravana and Rama. In order to avenge the insult of Surpanakha, Ravana disguised himself as a sage and kidnapped Sita, which ultimately led to the war.
Phulare claimed that as per the 2015 records, of the total number of married people who committed suicide in the country, 74 per cent were men.
Some members of the organisation also raised question marks over the ongoing #MeToo movement
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary Donates Youth Olympics Gold-clinching Pistol to IOC Museum
- Badhaai Ho Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Takes a Flying Start
- Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
- Bajrang Punia to Spearhead India's Challenge at Wrestling Worlds
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...