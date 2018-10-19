Dussehra 2018 Traffic Advisory: Roads You Should Be Avoiding

For Dussehera celebrations today, security across the country has been tightened and beefed up, with special traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi.Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Friday, which states that traffic restrictions will be in place in Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate after 5 pm, depending on the situation of the crowd.Due to burning of effigies, traffic will be slow in Kotwali, Kamla Market, Ambedkar Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Avenue, Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Puri, Naraina, Sultan Puri, Subhash Place, Keshav Puram, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar, Bhalswa dairy, Jahangir Puri, Shalimar Bagh, Maurya Enclave, Narela, Madhu Vihar, Seelam Puri, New Usman Pur, Anand Vihar, Gandhi Nagar and Farsh Bazar. Traffic Police have advised locals to avoid these areas.Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said the commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.In addition to the above main venues, effigies will be burnt at several other places also by local residents, RWAs, MWAs etc in various colonies, market areas & open grounds.In general because of Dussehra celebrations, congestion of traffic is likely to take place on various roads in the NCT of Delhi. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed for the traffic arrangements. People are requested to plan their journeys in advance to avoid any kind of inconvenience.There shall be restrictions on movement of traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation, after 5.00 P.M.It is also advisable to avail public transport to reduce congestion on roads. In case you move out in your personal vehicles, ensure that you park it at designated parking lots only. Roadside parking will cause hindrance to the normal flow of traffic and further perpetuate congestion in areas.It is important to note, in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police