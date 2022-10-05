Dussehra 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Others Extend Vijayadashami Greetings

DUSSEHRA 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami and prayed for “courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone’s life.” “Many many congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashami, the symbol of victory. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone’s life,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. During Navratri, Modi kept fast for nine days.

सभी देशवासियों को विजय के प्रतीक-पर्व विजयादशमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में साहस, संयम और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022

Dussehra, the festival that signifies the triumph of good over evil is being celebrated today on October 5. The auspicious occasion holds great importance in Hindu culture. Also known as Vijayadashami, it is celebrated with a lot of fervour, on the tenth day (Shukla Paksha Dashmi) during the month of Ashwin, culminating the nine-day festivities of Navratri festival.

Extending his greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “May this festival of victory of good over evil, religion over unrighteousness and truth over untruth, infuse new energy and inspiration in everyone’s life. Jai Shree Ram!”

समस्त देशवासियों को ‘विजयादशमी’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई, अधर्म पर धर्म और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा व प्रेरणा का संचार करे। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/pF5uoQySJ6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his greeting on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

नफरत की लंका जले

हिंसा का मेघनाद मिटे

अहंकार के रावण का अंत हो

सत्य और न्याय की विजय हो। समस्त देशवासियों को विजयदशमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2022

Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all on the holy festival Vijyadashmi, which gives the message of victory of good over evil and religion over unrighteousness.”

Every year Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. The name Dussehra originates from the Sanskrit words Dasha (ten) and Hara (defeat). It was on this day when Lord Ram defeated Ravan (the 10-headed demon king). Dussehra also marks the beginning of preparation for the Diwali festival which falls 20 days later.

Among the main rituals of Dussehra, people perform a theatrical enactment of Lord Ram’s life story which is referred to as Ramleela. Moreover, during the night of the festival, massive dummies of Ravan are stuffed with firecrackers and set to fire on the open grounds.

