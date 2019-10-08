PM Modi Greets Nation on the Occasion of Vijayadashami 2019
Prime Minister Modi is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations at Dwarka area in Delhi on Tuesday. The event has been organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Reuters/File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Dussehra. "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami," he wrote on Twitter along with a video commemorating the festival.
The prime minister is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations at Dwarka area in Delhi on Tuesday. The event has been organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10.
विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami. pic.twitter.com/V0xjMuzUSL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 8 October 2019
Rajesh Gehlot, ex MLA and chairman of the society, said the PM is scheduled to reach the venue at 5.30 pm. There was, however, no official confirmation from the prime minister's office on this.
Usually high dignitaries join the Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
In 2016, the prime minister had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow during his first stint in office.
