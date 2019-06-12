Dust Storm Raises Hopes of Rain in Delhi; Nine Flights Diverted from IGI Airport
The Palam observatory recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 32.4 degrees on Wednesday.
A view of the Parliament House during a dust storm in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, the MeT department said.
A thick haze also hung over the city due to the dust-storm, which affected visibility.
Nine flights were diverted from Delhi, PTI quoted officials as saying.
A MeT official said thunderstorm and light rains are also expected because of a western disturbance and it is likely to bring down temperature.
Operations were suspended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as well, said airport officials, adding a total of nine flights were diverted till 7.15 pm.
"The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the Delhi airport was 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said.
Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) could also see "heavy showers".
