1-min read

Dust Storm Predicted in Delhi Even as National Capital Reels Under Scorching Heat

The maximum temperature later in the day is likely to be 42 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity was recorded at 58 per cent.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Dust Storm Predicted in Delhi Even as National Capital Reels Under Scorching Heat
Representative Image
New Delhi: The weatherman Thursday forecast dust storm or Thunderstorm in the city where the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, five notches above season's average.

The maximum temperature later in the day is likely to be 42 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 58 per cent.

The national capital has been reeling under scorching heat for the past few days, with the mercury crossing the 40 degree-mark for the first time this season on Tuesday.

The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the minimum was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
