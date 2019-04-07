Dust Storm, Rain in Delhi Bring Slight Relief from Heat

A dust storm hit the national capital on Sunday, followed by light showers. The storm resulted in a slight dip in temperature, which was hovering around 36 degree Celsius.The Meteorological Department had predicted party cloudy sky with possibility of light rains. "Delhi will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with moderate squall," officials had said.The Met department's weather update for the night showed "thunderstorm with squall". The weather officials also predicted a thunderstorm or dust storm for Monday.In neighbouring Rajasthan, some areas witnessed dust storm and light rainfall. The storm blew over Pilani, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner and Jaipur, while light rainfall occurred in Churu and Sri Ganganagar districts, an official said. In Sikar, power supply was disrupted after the dust storm that lasted for nearly an hour.