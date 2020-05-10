INDIA

1-MIN READ

Dust Storm, Rains Hit Delhi-NCR; Bring Mercury Down

A massive dust storm hits Delhi. (Image: ANI)

A massive dust storm hits Delhi. (Image: ANI)

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
A massive dust storm barrelled through the national capital and neighbouring areas on Sunday, a day after the mercury touched the 40.9 degrees Celsius mark in the city -- the season's highest so far.

Light rains were also reported from isolated places in Delhi-NCR, weather experts said.

Gusty winds and rains led to a significant drop in the mercury.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi residents on social media shared videos of gusty winds with plumes of dust engulfing the streets.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said it was a result of a fresh western disturbance.

Winds gusting up to 70 kilometers per hour swept across the national capital accompanied by light rains, he said.

