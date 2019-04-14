Dust Storms, Showers Likely to Hit North India from April 15-17

In some relief for Delhiites from the soaring temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dust storms and thundershowers between April 15 and April 17 in most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.The reason behind the weather change, which is rare for this time of the year, is a western disturbance — a storm with cold air at its core that originates in the Mediterranean region and brings rain to north and northwestern India, the Hindustan Times reported.The IMD’s weather bulletin said a “western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and northwest India from April 15 and cause enhanced rainfall activity with probable thunder squalls and hailstorms over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on April 16”.On Saturday, several states in the Northeast also experienced thundershowers, while thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph struck parts of Bihar, Kerala, interior Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and MP among others.“In the next four to five days almost all parts of the country will be affected by thundershowers; it will intensify over northwest India on April 16 and 17,” said Charan Singh, a scientist at IMD.On Monday, dust storms in Delhi and other parts of northwest India will likely be accompanied by squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, according to IMD. On Tuesday, wind speeds during dust storms could reach 60-70 kmph over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Thundershowers on Wednesday will be limited to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.