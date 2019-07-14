DUTA Calls Two-day Strike Over EWS Reservation, Says 'Quota Implemented Hastily'
It has also urged teachers not to participate in official duties in their colleges during the strike. On Monday, admissions to Delhi University colleges will take place for the fourth cut-off list, which was announced on Saturday.
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)
New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has called a two-day strike, beginning Monday, alleging that the economically weaker section reservation for teaching posts was being implemented hastily.
The hasty implementation of the economically weaker section (EWS) reservation for teaching positions is going to result in the displacement of hundreds of ad-hoc teachers, the DUTA claimed.
It demanded that the university, the HRD Ministry and the University Grants Commission consider the deferment of EWS reservation till additional posts are sanctioned.
There should be reappointment of all ad-hoc teachers on the first day of the new session, the DUTA demanded. "Issues of illegal recovery from salaries and the demand that promotion cases be processed immediately and from the date of eligibility with counting of past service will also be highlighted," the association said.
On Monday, the DUTA will hold a protest at the university and on Tuesday, they will be hold a demonstration at the UGC complex. The DUTA has appealed to all teachers to make the strike successful by not participating in official duties in their colleges and departments.
