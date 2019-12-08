Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DUTA Members Plan to March to Parliament Tomorrow Over Demands to Regularise Teachers

The association's general body meeting on Saturday decided on the continuance of the indefinite strike with boycott of invigilation, evaluation and all other official duties to press for their demand.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
mobile app, Delhi University aspirants, DU aspirants, Smartphone App, Technology News
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has planned a series of programmes as part of its indefinite strike to demand one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.

The association's general body meeting on Saturday decided on the continuance of the indefinite strike with boycott of invigilation, evaluation and all other official duties to press for their demand.

The DUTA general body meeting has agreed on a series of action programmes. Some of these are day-night dharna outside the vice chancellor's office and public meeting of families at the dharna site on December 8, the teachers' association said.

A march to Parliament will be organised on Monday from Mandi House, they said.

The teachers' body said the HRD ministry has conceded to their demands, including the withdrawal of the 28 August Delhi University circular on appointment of guest teachers against substantive vacancies.

"However, it is unfortunate that the government has not agreed to the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers to end their exploitation and humiliation," it said, adding the general body meeting has therefore decided to continue the agitation to pursue this demand as well as others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram