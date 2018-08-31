Dutch Woman Found Dead in Chennai Convention Centre

A 24-year old Dutch woman was found dead in her room at a convention centre here, Police said on Friday.Linda Irene, from the Netherlands, was found dead by the staff of the centre on Thursday when they opened it with a duplicate key after they suspected something amiss.The woman was to have vacated her room yesterday but did not check out and also did not respond to calls, prompting the staff to open it.The police refused to divulge any more information, saying investigation was underway.