'Duty-Bound' to Protect People of All Communities: Meghalaya Govt to Delegation from Punjab Govt
A government delegation has been sent by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet representatives of the Meghalaya Government and settlers from the northern state in the Punjabi Lane area here.
The high-level delegation was rushed to Shillong by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Twitter/ @PunjabGovtIndia)
Shillong: The Meghalaya Government assured a Punjab Government delegation on Thursday that it was "duty-bound" to protect the people of all communities living in the state.
Meghalaya Home Minister James P K Sangma gave this assurance to a four-member delegation from the northern state, Punjab MP Jasbir Singh Gill told media persons here.
The MP is part of the delegation sent by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to meet representatives of the Meghalaya Government and the settlers from the northern state in the Punjabi Lane area here to instil a sense of confidence among them.
The delegation arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after the settlers were served notices by the state authorities to prove ownership of their land.
Some newspapers had reported last week that an outlawed organisation had issued a threat to the settlers of the Punjabi Lane area.
"There was some kind of a threat. The settlers told us about their fear. They have received some threats from an outlawed organisation and we tried to instil confidence in them. They have full confidence in the Meghalaya Government and the process it has undertaken," Gill told reporters after meeting the state home minister.
The Punjab MP also said the Meghalaya Government was sincere in its efforts to settle the issue "once and for all".
"The Home Minister made it very clear that the government is bound to take care of the people of all communities residing in the state.
"The Meghalaya Government is sincere and wants to restore normalcy. It wants to come up with a long-lasting solution and settle the issue once and for all," he said.
The delegation also submitted a letter from the Punjab Chief Minister that was addressed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
The Meghalaya Home Minister told reporters later that the delegation had raised concerns on the safety and security of the sikhs living in Shillong in the light of certain threats issued against their community. "I have given them an assurance that we are taking all possible measures," he said.
The minister also said some misinformation was doing the rounds and the government will take firm action against rumour-mongers.
The Punjab Chief Minister had personally taken up with his Meghalaya counterpart the issue of security of the Punjabis settled in Punjabi Lane.
Meghalaya Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew had informed the Ministry of Home Affairs last week that the state government had assured safety to the Punjabi settlers in Shillong.
An incident of assault in the Punjabi Lane area in May-June, 2018 had resulted in group clashes, following which the entire area and certain sections of the city were put under a curfew for over a month.
A month after the clashes were reported, the Meghalaya Government had appointed a High-Level Committee (HLC), headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, for recommending a long-term solution to the issue.
On the committee, the Punjab MP said, "The HLC is doing its job and we hope it will be completed soon. The government will come up with the results. They are looking into the matter. If there was some trust deficit, we want to ensure that everything is fair."
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- Dogs Trained by Researchers Detect Lung Cancer with Almost 100 Percent Accuracy
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s