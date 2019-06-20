Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Duty-Bound' to Protect People of All Communities: Meghalaya Govt to Delegation from Punjab Govt

A government delegation has been sent by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet representatives of the Meghalaya Government and settlers from the northern state in the Punjabi Lane area here.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Duty-Bound' to Protect People of All Communities: Meghalaya Govt to Delegation from Punjab Govt
The high-level delegation was rushed to Shillong by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Twitter/ @PunjabGovtIndia)
Loading...

Shillong: The Meghalaya Government assured a Punjab Government delegation on Thursday that it was "duty-bound" to protect the people of all communities living in the state.

Meghalaya Home Minister James P K Sangma gave this assurance to a four-member delegation from the northern state, Punjab MP Jasbir Singh Gill told media persons here.

The MP is part of the delegation sent by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to meet representatives of the Meghalaya Government and the settlers from the northern state in the Punjabi Lane area here to instil a sense of confidence among them.

The delegation arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after the settlers were served notices by the state authorities to prove ownership of their land.

Some newspapers had reported last week that an outlawed organisation had issued a threat to the settlers of the Punjabi Lane area.

"There was some kind of a threat. The settlers told us about their fear. They have received some threats from an outlawed organisation and we tried to instil confidence in them. They have full confidence in the Meghalaya Government and the process it has undertaken," Gill told reporters after meeting the state home minister.

The Punjab MP also said the Meghalaya Government was sincere in its efforts to settle the issue "once and for all".

"The Home Minister made it very clear that the government is bound to take care of the people of all communities residing in the state.

"The Meghalaya Government is sincere and wants to restore normalcy. It wants to come up with a long-lasting solution and settle the issue once and for all," he said.

The delegation also submitted a letter from the Punjab Chief Minister that was addressed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The Meghalaya Home Minister told reporters later that the delegation had raised concerns on the safety and security of the sikhs living in Shillong in the light of certain threats issued against their community. "I have given them an assurance that we are taking all possible measures," he said.

The minister also said some misinformation was doing the rounds and the government will take firm action against rumour-mongers.

The Punjab Chief Minister had personally taken up with his Meghalaya counterpart the issue of security of the Punjabis settled in Punjabi Lane.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew had informed the Ministry of Home Affairs last week that the state government had assured safety to the Punjabi settlers in Shillong.

An incident of assault in the Punjabi Lane area in May-June, 2018 had resulted in group clashes, following which the entire area and certain sections of the city were put under a curfew for over a month.

A month after the clashes were reported, the Meghalaya Government had appointed a High-Level Committee (HLC), headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, for recommending a long-term solution to the issue.

On the committee, the Punjab MP said, "The HLC is doing its job and we hope it will be completed soon. The government will come up with the results. They are looking into the matter. If there was some trust deficit, we want to ensure that everything is fair."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram