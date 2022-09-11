Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Passes Away at 99; PM Modi Condoles Death

Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday at the age of 96 in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

The Hindu religious leader breathed his last at Shridham Jhoteshwar Ashram at around 3:30 pm, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “deeply saddened” by the demise of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. “My condolences to his followers in this time of grief. om Shanti!” he said in a tweet.

द्वारका शारदा पीठ के शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। शोक के इस समय में उनके अनुयायियों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the seer’s death as “an irreparable loss.” “May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved Hindu society to bear this sorrow,” he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he always showed the way to follow the path of righteousness and truth. “May God grant peace to the departed soul,” he said.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Gujarat and the Jyotir Math in Badrinath.

The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924. He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9.

Swaroopanand Saraswati had also gone to jail during India’s freedom struggle. He is also known for his contributions to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He became Shankracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding Shankaracharya’s 99th birthday was celebrated recently.

