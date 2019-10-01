Take the pledge to vote

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Headed Back to the WWE Smackdown This Week

Taking to Twitter, Dwayne Johnson said he will return to the WWE Universe.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Headed Back to the WWE Smackdown This Week
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced his retirement from WWE last month. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has not been a part of the WWE roster for over five years. However, it turns out that the Brahma Bull will return for SmackDown this week. Notably, the famed wrestler last appeared in the ring at WrestleMania in 2016 for a special appearance.

The wrestler will make an appearance after an offer from FOX. Notably, this Friday’s SmackDown will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in the first televised card on the network.

Taking to Twitter, he posted, “FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe." He further added, "This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV." “There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.; And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show," he further added.

The show will also see WWE champion Kofi Kingston defend his title against Brock Lesnar in the main event while Shane McMahon will also appear, taking on Kevin Owens in a ladder match.

Earlier this year, The Rock hinted at returning from retirement during a television appearance on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’.

Speaking there he had said he retired from wrestling because he was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what he wanted to accomplish.

However, he went on to add, "But there's nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. My grandfather wrestled. My dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE in Madison Square Garden, and it was a big pay-per-view."

