Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date, Time and Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 2. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalguna. Infact, devotees of Lord Ganesh observe a fast every chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in order to please the Lord. The Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated 12 times every year. The chaturthi that falls in the month of Phalguna, as per Purnimant calendar, is called Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi.

When will Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 be celebrated?

The Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on Tuesday, March 2 which is the fourth day of the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar.

What will be the puja timings for Sankashti Chaturthi 2021?

The tithi for Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 starts on March 2 at 05:46 am and the chaturthi tithi ends on March 3 at 2:59 am.

How is Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

Devotees of Lord Ganesh worship his another form called Dwijapriya Maha Ganapati. As a form of worship, they observe a fast and pray to Maha Ganpati to ease their hardships and bring them prosperity. Lord Ganesh is considered to be ‘Dukhharta’ and ‘Vighnaharta’ which means that he is believed to be the divine entity that can take away the pain from the life of people.

Worshippers offer water with sesame seeds, durva grass, til ke ladoos to the Lord during the puja rituals at the time of starting the fast and breaking it. The fast has to be observed till the sighting of the moon. It is also believed that devotees should also donate sesame seeds to others on Sankashti Chaturthi.

What is the significance of Sankashti Chaturthi?

Angarika Chaturthi which is a Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on Tuesday is considered to be extremely auspicious. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesh on this day removes evil from the life of the devotee.