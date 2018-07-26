English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Dying Humayun Told Babur to Respect Cows': Rajasthan BJP Chief's History Blooper
Madan Lal Saini goofed up on the historical fact that Babur was Humayun's father, and not the other way round.
File photo of Madan Lal Saini.
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini has put his foot in the mouth, saying Humayun told Babur to respect cows if he wanted to rule India.
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was caught on camera getting his history wrong, confusing the father with the son. I recall that when Humayun was on the deathbed, he called Babur and told him that he should respect cows, Brahmins and women if he wanted to rule Hindustan, Saini told reporters at the BJP's state headquarters.
Saini goofed up on the historical fact that Babur was Humayun's father, and not the other way round. Babur died in 1530, about 25 years before Humayun's death. The reporters had sought Saini's comments on the recent lynching of Rakbar Khan, also known as Akbar Khan.
Saini said even during the times of staunch Muslim rulers like Aurangzeb there was a ban on cow slaughter.
Akbar who died in Alwar had a case of cow smuggling lodged against him. Whatever happened was unfortunate. We live in a democracy which is run by laws, so taking the law into one's hands is not acceptable, Saini said.
Other Rajasthan BJP leaders have also criticised cow slaughter even while condemning the lynching.
Rajasthan Labour Minister Jaswant Yadav had said that members of the Muslim community should stop cow smuggling and respect the sentiments of the Hindus.
BJP legislator Banwari Lal Singhal had made a sweeping statement, accusing people from the victim's Meo community of being involved in crime in Alwar district.
The state police have so far arrested three men in the case. An assistant sub inspector has been suspended and three constables sent to the police lines for negligence. The government has also ordered a judicial inquiry.
Also Watch
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was caught on camera getting his history wrong, confusing the father with the son. I recall that when Humayun was on the deathbed, he called Babur and told him that he should respect cows, Brahmins and women if he wanted to rule Hindustan, Saini told reporters at the BJP's state headquarters.
Saini goofed up on the historical fact that Babur was Humayun's father, and not the other way round. Babur died in 1530, about 25 years before Humayun's death. The reporters had sought Saini's comments on the recent lynching of Rakbar Khan, also known as Akbar Khan.
Saini said even during the times of staunch Muslim rulers like Aurangzeb there was a ban on cow slaughter.
Akbar who died in Alwar had a case of cow smuggling lodged against him. Whatever happened was unfortunate. We live in a democracy which is run by laws, so taking the law into one's hands is not acceptable, Saini said.
Other Rajasthan BJP leaders have also criticised cow slaughter even while condemning the lynching.
Rajasthan Labour Minister Jaswant Yadav had said that members of the Muslim community should stop cow smuggling and respect the sentiments of the Hindus.
BJP legislator Banwari Lal Singhal had made a sweeping statement, accusing people from the victim's Meo community of being involved in crime in Alwar district.
The state police have so far arrested three men in the case. An assistant sub inspector has been suspended and three constables sent to the police lines for negligence. The government has also ordered a judicial inquiry.
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
- Quiz-Master Derek O'Brien Has These Three 'Tough' Questions For the BJP Government
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...