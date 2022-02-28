CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » Dynasts Dented Country's Self-confidence by Questioning Covid Vaccine, Says PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Dynasts Dented Country's Self-confidence by Questioning Covid Vaccine, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said the Centre has launched a 'vibrant village' scheme to give speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas. (Twitter: ANI/File)

PM Modi said the Centre has launched a 'vibrant village' scheme to give speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas. (Twitter: ANI/File)

Polling in Maharajganj will take place in the sixth phase on March 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, saying “dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country’s self-confidence.

Addressing a rally at Maharajganj, Modi said the Centre has launched a “vibrant village" scheme to give speed up economic development in the country’s bordering areas.

Taking a swipe at rivals, the prime minister said they always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity.

Polling in Maharajganj will take place in the sixth phase on March 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 28, 2022, 14:59 IST