Dzukou Range Fire Under Control: Officials

Kohima, Dec 30: The blaze that erupted in the scenic Dzukou range in Kohima district is under control and subsiding naturally, officials said on Wednesday. Indian Air Force choppers, however, would be used on Thursday to completely douse the fire, they said.

The Dzukou range, a tourists’ favourite in Nagaland, had caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Raungmei, said personnel from the SDRF, police and Assam Rifles have also been requisitioned to help put out the blaze.

